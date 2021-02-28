Comparing Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) & Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) and Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cryoport and Maravai LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport $33.94 million 69.46 -$18.33 million ($0.55) -108.07 Maravai LifeSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maravai LifeSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cryoport.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cryoport and Maravai LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport 0 0 7 0 3.00 Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 10 0 3.00

Cryoport presently has a consensus price target of $52.43, suggesting a potential downside of 11.80%. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $33.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. Given Maravai LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maravai LifeSciences is more favorable than Cryoport.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Cryoport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cryoport and Maravai LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport -55.87% -17.68% -11.32% Maravai LifeSciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maravai LifeSciences beats Cryoport on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. This segment also provides Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers, which offer verification information and supply chain support for biopharma companies; and Cryoport Express C3 Shippers, a non-cryogenic temperature-controlled shipper designed to maintain a controlled temperature. In addition, it offers Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects and condition of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. The Global Bioservices segment provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; transportation of frozen biological specimens to and from customer locations; and management of incoming and outgoing biological specimens. The company also offers logistics support and management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in three segments: Nucleic Acid Production, Biologics Safety Testing, and Protein Detection. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products used in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. The Protein Detection segment sells labeling and detection reagents for researchers in immunohistochemistry. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other emerging biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

