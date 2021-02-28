Comparing HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) & RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

HCI Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HCI Group and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 10.21% 0.97% 0.21% RenaissanceRe 12.46% 2.44% 0.51%

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCI Group pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HCI Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and RenaissanceRe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $242.47 million 1.91 $26.58 million $2.57 22.52 RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 2.02 $748.80 million $9.13 18.29

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of HCI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HCI Group and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 1 3 2 0 2.17

HCI Group presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.96%. RenaissanceRe has a consensus target price of $186.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than HCI Group.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats HCI Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, marinas, waterfront property, retail shopping centres, office building, and vacant shopping centre for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

