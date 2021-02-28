Comparing JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) & Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

JFE has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE -9.99% -5.60% -2.10% Daikin Industries,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFE and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $34.31 billion 0.16 -$1.82 billion N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.46 billion 2.43 $1.57 billion $0.54 36.07

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JFE and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats JFE on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. Its Engineering segment engages in the construction of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. The company's Trading segment purchases, processes, and sells steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

