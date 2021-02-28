Comparing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MeiraGTx and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Opthea 0 1 5 0 2.83

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.37%. Opthea has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.95%. Given Opthea’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and Opthea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 42.89 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -8.99 Opthea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx.

Summary

Opthea beats MeiraGTx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.