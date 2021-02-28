Comparing Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Equity Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.38%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.76%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares -42.38% 5.26% 0.61% Sierra Bancorp 26.64% 11.06% 1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $200.49 million 1.93 $25.58 million $1.77 14.69 Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 2.73 $35.96 million $2.33 10.24

Sierra Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Bancshares. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Equity Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 52 full-service branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of February 4, 2020, it operated 40 full service branches, a loan production office, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

