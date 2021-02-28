Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 6,572.7% in February

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 6,572.7% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,400.00.

CMPGY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

