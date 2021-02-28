Compound Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Compound has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $223.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $358.64 or 0.00823471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000172 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,638,653 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

