Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Comstock Resources worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,783,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 906,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

CRK stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

