Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 816,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

