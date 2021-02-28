Conceal Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,082.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $961,671.83 and $15,082.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,142.22 or 0.99593226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00039685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.00432233 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.40 or 0.00859095 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.36 or 0.00294213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,573,869 coins and its circulating supply is 9,844,223 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

