Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,735 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. CX Institutional lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.92. 3,872,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $132.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.