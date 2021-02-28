Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.87. 2,140,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,809. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

