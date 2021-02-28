Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. 5,301,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

