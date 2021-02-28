Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,699,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.38. The stock has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

