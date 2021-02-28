Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.18. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

