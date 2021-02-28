Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.60. 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,065. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $158.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

