Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,060 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

NYSE BK traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $42.16. 6,744,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,984. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

