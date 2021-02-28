Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,357,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

