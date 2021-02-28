Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

ABBV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. 9,155,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,640,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

