Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,343,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,418. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.