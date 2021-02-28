Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,716 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,769.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $99.13. 1,355,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,476. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.