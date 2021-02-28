Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

TJX traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,665,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,672. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.