Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $675.50. 39,767,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,315,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $648.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

