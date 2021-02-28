Connolly Sarah T. Acquires New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Waste Management accounts for about 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of WM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

