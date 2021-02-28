Connolly Sarah T. Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 91,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 534,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

BAC stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,677,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,591,145. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $300.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

