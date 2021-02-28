Connolly Sarah T. Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,530,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,375,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $241.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

