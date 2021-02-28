Connolly Sarah T. Buys Shares of 25,016 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,488,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

