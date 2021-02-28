Connolly Sarah T. Buys Shares of 34,715 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,098,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,803,203. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.