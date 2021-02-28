Connolly Sarah T. Buys Shares of 8,835 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. 3M accounts for approximately 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. 3,257,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

