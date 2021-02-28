Connolly Sarah T. Invests $2.60 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Stryker accounts for 2.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,870,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

