Connolly Sarah T. Invests $2.86 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

