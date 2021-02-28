Connolly Sarah T. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85.

