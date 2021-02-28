Connolly Sarah T. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,313,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

