Connolly Sarah T. Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

