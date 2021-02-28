Connolly Sarah T. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.62. 530,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.