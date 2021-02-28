Connolly Sarah T. Purchases New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,544 shares of company stock worth $12,936,361 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.31. 3,254,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,723. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

