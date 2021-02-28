Connolly Sarah T. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $74.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.