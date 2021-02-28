Connolly Sarah T. Purchases Shares of 35,073 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.48 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

