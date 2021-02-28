Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after buying an additional 115,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

