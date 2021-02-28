Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Construction Partners worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 247.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $183,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

ROAD stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

