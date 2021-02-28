Content Value Network (CVNT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00792640 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00030525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.