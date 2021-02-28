ContentBox Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.54 million and $2.52 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.27 or 0.00440849 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

