Contentos Trading 27% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and $2.69 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00780897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00041161 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,210,696 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

