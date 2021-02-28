Contrasting Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -27.88% -2.80% -1.90% Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Helmerich & Payne and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 6 8 9 0 2.13 Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus price target of $21.68, indicating a potential downside of 24.52%. Valaris has a consensus price target of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 34.07%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Valaris.

Volatility & Risk

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.75 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -33.41 Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.02

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Helmerich & Payne. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Valaris on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

