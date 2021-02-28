Contrasting Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) & Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Kura Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Kura Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Kura Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $9.48 million 38.02 -$82.76 million ($11.20) -0.21 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$63.14 million ($1.51) -18.54

Kura Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -1,682.55% -129.80% -71.67% Kura Oncology N/A -30.96% -28.02%

Risk and Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics and Kura Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Kura Oncology 0 1 10 0 2.91

Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential upside of 38.08%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $39.55, indicating a potential upside of 41.23%. Given Kura Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. It is also developing CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have dysregulated activity due to mutations or other mechanisms in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia protein-protein interaction. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

