Contrasting Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM and Telekom Austria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.31 $917.85 million $1.03 11.12 Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 1.02 $366.20 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telekom Austria.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% Telekom Austria 8.38% 13.85% 4.57%

Risk and Volatility

TIM has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TIM and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telekom Austria 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TIM beats Telekom Austria on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.3 million customers; and had approximately 6.1 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V.

