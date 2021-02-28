Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNVVY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Convatec Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Convatec Group alerts:

CNVVY opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Convatec Group has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.