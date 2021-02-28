Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,442 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.29% of Copart worth $387,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Copart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

