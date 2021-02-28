Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases 7,062 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 652,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,203,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

