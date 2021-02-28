Cortex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.27 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $44.68 million and $21.27 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00054170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00703972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00026752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

