Cortex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.27 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $44.68 million and $21.27 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00054170 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00703972 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00026752 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006581 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029921 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058482 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00038676 BTC.
Cortex Profile
Cortex Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars.
